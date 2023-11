GRAVETTE -- At 5:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 Justin Holmes, 32, of Gravette, died in a crash on Arkansas 59 in Benton County, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Holmes was traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a rock bluff on the driver's side, then swerved back across the road and hit a guardrail with its rear bumper, the report says.

A trooper noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.