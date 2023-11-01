Fire station remodel project continues

The Bella Vista City Council has unanimously approved a contract amendment of nearly $2.66 million in the project to renovate and remodel the former police station at the City Hall complex for use by the fire department and other city offices.

Prior to the vote at the Oct. 23 regular meeting, Mayor John Flynn pointed out that this figure is cumulative and includes the more-than $367,000 approved in September for interior demolition of the two-story facility and the purchase of a generator and main switch gear.

Council member Jerry Snow commented, "This is an excellent project and will bring the city administration all in one building, one area -- it's much needed and will be an outstanding project."

Council member Doug Fowler responded, "Agreed."

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Bella Vista Planning Commission member Linda Lloyd went on the record praising "this really wonderful administrative complex." She thanked Fire Chief Steve Sims, Community Development Director Doug Tapp, Clinard Construction Management President Mark Clinard and everyone involved in putting these plans together.

"Since Bella Vista doesn't have a downtown, having a signature building like this at that intersection is a really fantastic idea, and it will help point out that Bella Vista is no longer Northwest Arkansas' stepsister," she said.

Clinard and Chief Sims presented an overview of the Phase 1A and 1B improvements at the council work session on Oct. 16. Clinard said four phases are planned, and a total of nine bunkers will be constructed for firefighters, including four bathrooms and a full kitchen and dining area.

Sims said interior construction will begin after the interior demolition in completed. He said the amendment also includes some lead time equipment for the new future offices.

"By approving this amendment, it will allow construction to start on the old two-story former Police Department building while we are waiting on Planning Commission approval on the total site project, including renovating old city offices to accommodate Community Development Services and new additional construction to include new city offices and fire administration," Sims stated in his recommendation to the council.

He said funding is included in the 2023 and 2024 capital budgets for the Fire Station #1 remodel, also referred to as the Central Fire Station project.