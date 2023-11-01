City seeking public comment for code reform project

The city of Bella Vista is seeking public comment as it begins an extensive city code reform project.

The project is an 18- to 22-month long embarkment with contractor Freese and Nichols, Inc. and will deeply examine and overhaul the city's zoning and development regulations.

These regulations, largely put in place when the city incorporated in 2007, govern the use and development of land within city limits. These codes focus strictly on design and development, such as signage, street design, landscaping rules, etc.

Goals that have been set for the completion of this project include creating design and development regulations that adhere to the City Council-adopted 2040 Comprehensive Plan and preserving the natural character of the city, diversifying housing, improving connectivity, providing procedural clarity and responsibly capitalizing on the Northwest Arkansas regional growth.

The city is seeking input on ideas about sign regulations, lighting regulations, current street and parking development, land use regulations and restrictions, commercial building design and appearance regulations and more. Officials want to hear what you both dislike and would like to see more of in your city.

Progress during this project is detailed on this website: https://freese.mysocialpinpoint.com/bellavistacr/get-involved.

The city is asking the public to visit the website and take a short general survey and point out on a map areas of development that are ideal or need improvement. What part of the city do you enjoy visually, when it comes to development, signage, lighting, etc.? What are some areas you wish would be changed or seem to be a bit of an eyesore? Are there dangerous intersections or street situations you would like to see addressed? Any ideas are welcome.

While comments can be submitted any time during the duration of the project, comments submitted before Dec. 1 will be helpful to include in a diagnostic report. Public meetings will follow later in the project process.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.