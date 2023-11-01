Charles Hurl

Charles Nelson Hurl, 99, of Bella Vista, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Highlands Rehab Center in Bella Vista. He was born Feb. 7, 1924, in Sharpsville, Pa., to Robert and Marie Hurl.

Chuck grew up in Sharpsville and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in civil engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in World War II as a tank commander in the 14th Armored Division (the Liberators). He earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service.

In 1958, he married Nancy Ann McIntyre and they had five children. Chuck spent his entire career with Chicago Bridge and Iron. His work sent him and his family to New Jersey, Brazil, Germany and Illinois. Chuck retired to Bella Vista in 1991.

Chuck was known for his phenomenal memory and enjoying social gatherings. He loved fishing, gardening, dancing, golfing, volunteering in his community and, most of all, his family. He was a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club, Triangle fraternity, VFW and First United Methodist Church.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Roberta Resley; son-in-law, Kurt Klippert; first wife, Nancy (McIntyre) Hurl; and second wife, Betty (Gillette) Hurl.

He is survived by his children, Jeannette Vrtis (Ken), Scott Hurl, Cindy Prunty (Bill), Robin Klippert and Bob Hurl (Alice); 10 grandchildren, Elisa Klippert, Jamie (Klippert) Watkins, Justin Klippert, Hannah Klippert, Brittany Vrtis, Lindsey (Vrtis) Parod, Kenny Vrtis, Colby (Prunty) Parks, Shelby Prunty and Alex Hurl; and five great-grandchildren, Wesley and Raelyn Watkins, Myles Parod, and Kellan and Lynnley Parks.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with the Rev. Ron Hayes officiating. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

