Bluebird fledglings up 12% this year

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society builds, installs and monitors 586 bluebird nesting boxes in Bella Vista. Since the founding of the society in 1980, members have contributed to the fledgling of almost 54,984 new bluebirds.

In spite of the high temperatures this summer, the society's bluebird fledglings were up 12% from last year. The society extends thanks to all Bella Vista residents who have bluebird houses and contacted the society with their total bluebird fledglings. The combined total of 2,438 is up 13% from last year.

You can view the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's 2023 statistics on its website bvbluebirds.com, under Trails & Boxes, BVBBS Statistics.

The Bluebird Society's trails fledged 1,844 bluebirds, with 594 more from Bella Vista residents.