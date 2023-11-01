Bella Vista Courtesy Van seeking volunteers

Bella Vista Courtesy Van, a non-profit organization, is looking for volunteers to fill the position of scheduler just two days a month, two-to-four hours each day.

The Courtesy Van is a service that provides transportation to any adult living in Bella Vista who is in need of transportation. The service includes rides for medical appointments, therapy, dialysis, shopping, senior citizens activities and many other needs of residents.

The scheduler's duty is to schedule appointments, all from the comfort of your home. This is done on your computer or laptop with a program the Courtesy Van installs for you. Generally, a scheduler works a couple of days a month. These usually range from 2-4 hours depending on the number of call-ins for rides.

You are provided a cell phone so none of these calls come into your personal phone. You choose the days of work which will vary each month based on scheduler's availability.

This is a rewarding opportunity for volunteers. The riders are thankful for contact assistance and the service. If you think this would interest, please contact Roberta Gardine Dale at 479-418-6698.

As a note, drivers are always needed at the non-profit. If you or anyone else you know would be interested in driving for the Courtesy Van, contact Roberta and she will put you in touch with the appropriate person.