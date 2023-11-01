Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Apple Computer

Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will hold its next meeting at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room, on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

The planned agenda for the November meeting is:

Speak more and type less: Voice-to-text (dictation) technology has improved greatly in the current software. There will be discussion how to set up voice-to-text and demonstrate using it in a number of apps on your iPhones and iPads.

Surprising things our iPhones can do: A discussion on handy things your iPhone can do for you that you may not know about.

Passkeys were designed to eliminate passwords: A discussion on this technology and how it's doing in the quest to eliminate passwords.

The monthly meetings include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. Subjects include tips for using Apple devices. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 with a social hour at 5:30. The topic is "Figs: Not Just a Newton" by member Aundrea Klokow, who has been conducting a fig study at the Helping Hands Garden in Bentonville. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 NW 8th Street.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at bentoncountygardening.org.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Julie Altemus from Carrollton, Texas. Her message is titled "Journey from Darkness to Light." Special feature is "Patchwork of Memories" by Rebecca Logsdon.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are essential by noon on Friday, Nov. 3. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected].

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at ALETA, the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3424 S. Downum Rd., Springdale. All radio amateurs and others interested in acquiring an FCC license are invited.

FCC license exams are administered at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista Police Department and also at 10 a.m. at the Springdale Museum of Ozark History. Details are on the club's website, bellavistaradioclub.org, or call Tom Northfell at 479-530-0967.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the music room at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr., Bella Vista. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information contact Katherine Dederich at 479-619-9668.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church on Forest Hills Boulevard (Hwy. 279 next to Casey's).

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected. If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings.

For more information contact club president Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected].

Email club information to [email protected]. Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.