Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Oct. 16

Casey's

900 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Area around soda lines has an accumulation of food residue.

Fox Trail

1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager. Box of raw shell eggs stored over package of cheese. No consumer advisory on the menu.

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Flats and boxes of eggs stored on the shelf at 64 degrees. Employee stated food was removed from oven at 6:00 a.m. and items were not discarded by 10 a.m.

Priority foundation violations: No written procedures regarding using time as a control. No date with time was observed during inspection. Bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Core violations: Kolaches and other items in the freezer were not covered. Packages of raw bacon stored on a wire shelf over sliced cheese stored in a container with a lid. Baking sheets and pans stored on the shelving had a buildup of food debris. Floor, shelving, outside of containers and inside and outside of equipment has a buildup of debris.

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple areas in kitchen with food residue. Some areas from previous inspection have been deep cleaned. Walls throughout kitchen area have peeling paint or missing parts of drywall. Wall next to three-compartment sink has an accumulation of black residue. Ceiling tile near three-compartment sink is brown/rusting from water leak. Ceiling tiles in dining area are brown and sagging from water leak.

Spiceshuttle

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

Taco Bell

1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walk-in freezer has ice buildup that is accumulating on walls, ceiling and boxes.

Oct. 19

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Facility has no sanitizer. Sliced ham at 44 degrees and sliced cheese at 42 degrees in cold-hold unit. Multiple ants around three-compartment sink area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple cobwebs on ceiling and wall around three-compartment sink. Coving on wall by three-compartment sink is coming apart.

Kennedy Coffee

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No chlorine test strips available.

Core violations: None

Oct. 20

Food Therapy

731 Cortland St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Green beans at 89 degrees in the steam table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Break Room - The Momentary

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food containers in walk-in cooler and dry storage area were not labeled with what food they contain.

Core violations: Single-use gloves in open package stored on prep table.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 16 -- Co-Op Ramen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Oct. 17 -- Home2 Suites, 3100 S.E. East Pointe Ave., Bentonville

Oct. 19 -- Sandi Sue's Gluten Free Bakery, 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Starbucks, 1803 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Oct. 20 -- Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Hawk & Robin, LLC, 903 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Mo on a Roll, 504 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville