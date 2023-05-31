The Weekly Vista obituaries for May 31, 2023

Brent Allen Ehrichs

Brent Ehrichs died May 18, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Fargo, N.D. He married Renai Dahlquist at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Moorhead May 5, 1978. After the closure of the Ehrichs Manufacturing family business in 1979, he enlisted with the 119th Fighter Wing and became a commissioned Weapons Systems Officer in 1983. He served in the military for 13 years and went to many training schools which earned him two undergraduate degrees from Moorhead State University and an MBA from North Dakota State University. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, trivia games with family, reading and building replica ships

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Warren and Janice Ehrichs; his in-laws, Bob and Ruth Dahlquist; and his stepmother, Kate Ehrichs.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Renai; daughter, Heather; sons, Benjamen (Robin) Ehrichs, Matthew (Christine) Ehrichs; brother, Kevin (Cheryl) Ehrichs; sisters, Valerie (Dave) Buchholz, Brenda (Arlen) Cummings; adopted son, Josh (April) Ladwig; and two granddaughters.

A memorial service was held May 23, 2023, at Bella Vista Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at the Fargo Air Museum in Fargo, N.D. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 1-3 p.m.

Thomas M. Harris

Tom Harris died Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by family members.

He was born Oct. 12, 1932, on an oil lease near Jennings, Okla., to Hugh E. Harris and Rubeal F. Harris. The family moved to Stroud, Okla., where he went to school and then graduated from the University of Oklahoma with an education masters. He taught Industrial Arts in junior high and high schools in Norman for over 14 years; Woodburn, Ind., for 12 years, and Bentonville for seven years. He was active duty in the Army for three years and then Army Reserve for 16 years. He was a member of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church and enjoyed Bella Vista golf courses.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Miller Harris; and brother, Hugh E. Harris, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Molly Woodard-Harris of the home; sons, Tom Harris (Cynthia) of Bellingham, Wash., Todd Harris (Lori) of Indianapolis, Ind.; one grandson; sister, Helen Harris Rossney (Joe) of Murrysville, Pa.; stepsons, Curtis and Christopher Weber of Springdale, Ark.; and many step-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Shirley J. Hutchison

Shirley J. Hutchison of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas, with family at her side on April 21, 2023, at the age of 91.

A Service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with visitation one hour prior. Shirley will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Shirley was born on September 21, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, and was raised on the family farm near DeWitt. She graduated from DeWitt High School in 1949. Shirley was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed decorating, shopping, collecting nick-knacks of all types, cooking, decorating for holidays, family get togethers, her Shih Tzu Rusty, and of course her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas S. Hutchison of Bella Vista, Arkansas, parents Donald E. and Virginia M. (Arey) Andersen of DeWitt, Iowa, her brother John E. Andersen of Davenport, Iowa, the father of her children J. Richard (Dick) Wallace of DeWitt, and Robert L. Runge of DeWitt.

She is survived by two daughters Marcia Pleas of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Marla (Ken) Anderson of Aurora, Colorado, and son Jon (Jane) Runge of Golden, Colorado, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Shirley may be gone physically, but not in spirit. She will always be lovingly remembered and with us.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Arkansas in Shirley Hutchison's name.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

David Jaquess

David Jaquess died May 12, 2023, after a three-year battle with cancer.

He married Connie Kelley in 1972, and moved to Lubbock, Texas where he earned a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University while employed in the electronics field. Later he served as the Pastor of Christian Education at Melonie Park Baptist Church while earning a masters degree from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1990, later serving as executive director of New Life Ranch in Colcord, Okla.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Travis and Velma Dean (White) Jaquess; and sister, Judy Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Travis Jaquess (Rebecca) of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Julie Liniger (Bobby) of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Alice Patterson (John) of Austin, Texas; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at New Life Ranch in Colcord, Okla.

John Nichols Schooley

On May 22, 2023, John Nichols Schooley, 68, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at home with his wife Sheila and hospice staff at his side.

He was born June 17, 1954, to Nichols and Carolyn Schooley in Indianapolis, Ind. He was raised and lived in the state of Michigan. He graduated high school in 1972, and later attended Michigan State University. His career consisted of various jobs as a Food Service Director with hospitals, universities, and public schools. He and Sheila were married in 1995. He became disabled in 1997 but remained active in his community through volunteer services and church activities. In 2020, they moved to Bella Vista. He was a member of Bella Vista Church in Bella Vista and enjoyed time socializing with family and friends, playing board games, attending church activities, and going for short walks.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheila; brother, Tom Schooley of Washington; sister, Kathy Ankrom of Michigan; four children, Jason Schooley of Texas, Jess Siegrist of Missouri, Max Siegrist of Florida, stepdaughter, Ashley Lamkin of Ohio; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, 34 Buckstone Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

