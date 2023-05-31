The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Friday-Saturday

June 2-3

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its Spring Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the Village Waster Water Plant at 380 Bella Vista Way, from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The Spring Plant Sale is a major fundraiser in which all profits are used for the club's scholarship fund and community projects.

Monday, June 5

Start planning your summer workouts and mark your calendars to salute the sun on Monday and Wednesday mornings at The Beach at Lake Avalon at 7:45 a.m. for Yoga Flow -- a moving form of yoga with some Pilates strength work included. This class is suited for adults and teens with some prior yoga practice. Minimum age is 13 and must be accompanied by an adult if under 16. The class will be done in the sand with your own mats or beach towel. Afterwards, participants can take an optional quick dip in the lake to cool down. The instructor will be Joan Glubczynski. Fees are $5 per drop-in class or you can use the Universal Fitness Card which is good for 10-fitness classes for $43.80. Class begins on Monday, June 5.

Tuesday, June 6

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to its last concert of the season on June 6 at 1 p.m. "A Taste of Opera" will be presented at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. Cast members from Opera in the Ozarks will present arias from their 2023 season. This year's opera selections are Donizetti's delightful Italian comedy, The Elixir of Love, Offenbach's hilarious Orpheus in the Underworld and The Tender Land, by American composer Aaron Copland.

Andante Music Club will resume programs in September. For more information visit the club's website at andantemusicclub.org or contact Gloria Grilk at [email protected]

Saturday, June 10

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, June 10, with North Carolina-style pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be only a grab-and-go event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

June 10-17

The Bella Vista Charity Garage Sale takes place Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17, at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

The community is invited to A Blessing of the Pets service at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion near the K9 Corral Dog Park on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Best Friends Pet Resource Center Bentonville will be there. Donations of pet food are requested. Refreshments will follow the blessing service. Bring your lawn chair. Dogs must be on leashes. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista is leading this event and questions may be directed to 479-855-2390.

Thursday, June 15

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club from 1-5 p.m. for woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. The rain date is June 22.

Sunday, June 18

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

If you have moved to Bella Vista from California, this calendar event is for you. The Beach at Lake Avalon Pavilion has been reserved for all those boasting previous California residency on Sunday, June 18, from 2-8 p.m. Bring a picnic basket and a favorite beverage to the beach for a Father's Day celebration and meet fellow California expats. Information or questions should be directed to [email protected] or 479-381-1932.

Saturday, June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive, and will accommodate up to 90 youth. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at https://www.temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. There is a cost to participate.

The event will run in waves:

HEAT 1: 7:30 a.m., ages 5-6, 25-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .25-mile run

HEAT 2: 7:40 a.m., ages 7-8, 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 3: 8:05 a.m., ages 9-10, 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 4: 8:30 a.m., ages 11-12, 75-meter swim, 2-mile bike, 1-mile run

HEAT 5: 9-9:30 a.m., ages 13-16, 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, 1-mile run

Awards will be given between 9:45-10 a.m. so that the lake can be cleared out by 10 a.m.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature BBQ and competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, beer tent and a children's area. Profits after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bikes, Blues and BBQ is held the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

General

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will again sponsor Kids Quilt Kamp June 19-23 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Applicants must be at least 10 years old by the beginning of Kamp week with hobbies or interests where patience and focus over a period of time is in their skill set. There is no charge to the participants as all materials and instruction are provided by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. Maximum capacity is 10 participants. Questions and/or applications can be obtained by contacting Gail Storm via email at [email protected]

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes installation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. Order blanks are available at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.