Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Bella Vista Country Club, May 24

Best Ball-Twosome

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Ralph Trigg and Dave Bachelder, 28.5; second, Bill Winzig and Don Schmelzer, 30.5; third, Ken Bloese and Blind Draw, 31.

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Chet Campbell and Marty Fordham, 31.5; second (tie), Doug Johnston and Dave Schenk, 34; Gerald McGuffin and Al Hvisten, 34; Arlo McDowell and John Haynes, 34.

Email scores to [email protected]