RELIGION: Papercuts are meaningless

Imagine that you've recently gotten a job. The ultimate job.

It offers great pay. Full benefits. Ideal hours.

There's a corner office with a view of the skyline. Or even better, a view of the ocean.

You have a supportive boss, and an ideal culture of cooperation among your co-workers. There are even free donuts.

It's a perfect job, except for one thing.

It happens that when you're shuffling papers on your desk, you get a papercut. And unfortunately, it happens almost every day.

So, you're thinking about turning in your notice. After all, a paper cut can be quite annoying.

Have you ever tried peeling an orange with such an injury? It stings.

Paper cuts also make it difficult to type. Or swipe. Or tie your shoe. Or play the guitar.

I am not over-stating my case when I talk about how traumatic a paper cut can be.

Except, you know that I am overstating my case.

It would be foolish to leave a perfect job over such a minor inconvenience. It's a small price to pay for the many advantages this job has to offer.

Paul is saying something similar in Romans.

"I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." (Romans 8:18)

And in 2 Corinthians, "For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all." (2 Corinthians 4:17)

These problems you're facing right now -- they're like a paper cut. They're nothing compared to the fullness of your inheritance in Jesus Christ.

If the events of this moment are all you're able to see, and nothing else, then, yes, that paper cut just might be the worst thing imaginable.

But if your eyes can stretch beyond this moment, to perceive all that God is doing, to imagine the future he has planned for you and the eternity that you will spend with him ... then a papercut becomes meaningless.

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.