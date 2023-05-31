POA members defend popular restaurant

Several members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association attended the POA board meeting held Thursday, May 25, to talk about the upcoming closing of Papa Mike's restaurant.

Restaurant owner Mike Hudgins signed the final lease with the POA on July 22, 2022. That extension expires on Oct. 31. 2023.

One member brought to the meeting a petition signed by 1,083 residents opposing the closing of the restaurant.

When Tom Judson was hired as Chief Operating Officer of the POA in January of 2016, most of the restaurant spaces in POA clubhouse buildings were leased out to private businesses or, in the case of Lakepoint Event Center, closed and sitting empty. The POA was operating a snack bar at the Metfield Clubhouse, but the larger restaurant space in that building had been renovated into offices for the Membership Services Department.

But the leased restaurants did not have a good track record with the exception of Papa Mike's in the Kingsdale Clubhouse. Hudgins opened that location in 2003. Slowly, as the lessees moved out, the POA administration, including Director of Business Development Tommy Lee, started reopening the restaurant locations as POA-staffed amenities. Those included Lakepoint, the Highlands Pub and the BV Grill at the Country Club. A small snack bar also opened in the Scotsdale Clubhouse. The Gear Garden, a brand new location in Blowing Springs Park, opened in 2021.

During board meetings, POA financial reports have shown positive numbers for the Food and Beverage Division. In the April 2023 financial summary, Food and Beverage sales were $73,000 over budget. Only Lakepoint failed to exceed its budget numbers. The 2022 annual report showed Food and Beverage up over $500,ooo in income over 2021.

One member, Doug Farner, who said he is both a former POA board member and City Council member, reported he spoke to Hudgins and said he told him he doesn't want to retire.

"That is simply not true," Farner said after hearing the response from the POA board stating Hudgins wants to retire. Farner also pointed out that members of card playing groups are allowed to use that facility, but can no longer play in any other POA location.

The following response presented by the POA was read by Board Chair David Brandenburg:

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mrs. Barron for sharing the petition with the Board. The Board places a tremendous amount of importance on listening to the opinions of our membership.

Last year at about this time, representatives from the Board and Management met with Papa Mike. In this meeting, Papa Mike proposed one final extension so that he could get to retirement. The Board accommodated his request in recognition of his many years of service to our community, while also making it clear this would be the last extension.

Based upon the agreement by both parties that this would be the final extension, during two public presentations of the 2023 Budget in November of last year, the Board approved the expenditure of funds for the renovation of the restaurant upon the closure of Papa Mike's in October of this year. I am pleased to report we have made great progress on this renovation project, and we anticipate construction will begin in December, with the new restaurant opening in late spring or early summer of 2024. As a side note, once opened, we do plan on allowing card and game playing at the new restaurant on a limited basis.

The Board recently communicated with Papa Mike that we will continue to honor the terms of the final lease, but there will be no additional extensions. We hope the community will join us in celebrating the 19 years Papa Mike has served Bella Vista."

Other speakers during the meeting spoke on safety in Bella Vista Parks with a series of reports of car break-ins and on a pickleball league that was playing on the indoor racquetball courts in Branchwood but was asked to change their schedule because of a new yoga class in an adjacent room.

"Please keep in mind that we have a staff that tries to adjust and to be flexible and work with all groups," Judson said about the pickleball vs. yoga issue. He asked that the membership also remain flexible as well.

Along with the monthly financial report, Judson offered a report on the 2020 plan. That plan, along with an assessment increase approved by the membership, changed the fee structure for most amenities. After paying for an activity card, members have free access to many amenities including the pools, the beach and golf practice facilities. Golf green fees remain, but are lowered with the activity card. An annual golf membership can be purchased separately.

Judson compared numbers from 2019 and 2022 that showed a large increase in usage of the golf practice range, the gun range, boat registration fees, camping and golf rounds. Fitness Centers and Pools also saw an increase in usage. The number of members buying activity cards was up 80%.

"Clearly, the membership has embraced the new fees," he said.