Market bike safety

by Staff report | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo James Parmelee learns to ride a bicycle at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market on Sunday, May 21, during a special program. Kellie Burnell, trauma program manager and injury prevention coordinator at Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, was at the market to provide education on bicycle safety, first aid and helmet fittings. She will be at the market again on Sunday, Sept. 17, for more bicycle safety and helmet giveaways.

Staff report

Print Headline: Market bike safety

Sponsor Content

