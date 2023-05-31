Market bike safety

Submitted photo James Parmelee learns to ride a bicycle at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market on Sunday, May 21, during a special program. Kellie Burnell, trauma program manager and injury prevention coordinator at Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, was at the market to provide education on bicycle safety, first aid and helmet fittings. She will be at the market again on Sunday, Sept. 17, for more bicycle safety and helmet giveaways.

Staff report