LETTER: Do we need an athletic program at NWACC?

Why do Northwest Arkansas Community College officials feel they need an athletic program? Perhaps that mistaken direction had something to do with the recent failure of the proposed tax increase.

I have always been a supporter of athletic programs at all levels of education; however, I do not see a need or value for an athletic program at NWACC. As a taxpayer, I want to see my tax dollars used to provide a quality education at an affordable cost instead of supporting an unneeded athletic program. While officials may tell us that there will no additional cost to the student, it appears they have already added fees to support an athletic program. I would suggest that they make this fee optional for the student. Students may say they support an athletic program, but by making this fee optional they would determine if there were much support for athletics.

Sincerely,

Paul Wingate

Bella Vista