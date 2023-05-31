Java Dudes partnering for Rogers Market

ROGERS -- Java Dudes Coffee Co. and Mavis Wine Co. announce their collaboration for Downtown Rogers Art District's (RAD) Makers Market. The RAD on 2nd Makers Market will be held Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 718 N. 2nd St. in Rogers and will feature a variety of local artisans and vendors.

Java Dudes Coffee Co. is offering its signature coffee blends, including its popular cold brew and espresso drinks. The company will also sell bags of its freshly roasted coffee beans for customers to take home and enjoy. Samples will be available of some popular and unique drink selections. Java Dudes Coffee Co. is committed to sourcing high-quality beans and providing a unique coffee experience for their customers.

Mavis Wine Co., Arkansas's first natural wine bar and bottle shop, is showcasing its selection of natural, organic, biodynamic, minimal intervention and sustainable wines. The company will also offer flights of its unique wines and sell bottles for customers to take home. Mavis Wine Co. is dedicated to bringing wines to fit everyone's budget and expand their palate, with selections to enjoy with the ones they love.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mavis Wine Co. to bring this local makers market and to combine our passion for coffee with local vendors and small businesses with the community," said Dustin Breazeale, owner of Java Dudes Coffee Co. "This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with customers and showcase local products by area creatives. And what could be a better collaboration? Coffee in the morning and wine in the afternoon?"

"We are excited to join forces with Java Dudes Coffee Co. and offer a unique experience for customers," said Meghan McDonald, owner of Mavis Wine Co. "We look forward to sharing our wines and connecting with fellow makers at the event."

The RAD Makers Market is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect to find a variety of handmade goods, including jewelry, pottery, and textiles. The food truck, Chelle's Burger Joint, and live music will also be featured at the event.

For more information about Java Dudes Coffee Co. and Mavis Wine Co., visit their websites or follow them on social media.