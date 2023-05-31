The Weekly Vista
Fresh veggies

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Beautiful radishes, onions and garlic — along with other fresh veggies — are often available for sale at the Lee Farm tent during the Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market. The market, located in the Mercy-Bella Vista parking lot, is open on Sundays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 29.

Print Headline: Fresh veggies

