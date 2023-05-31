The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Early summer fun

by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Even before school was officially let out for the summer, McKissic Creek drew a crowd of swimmers, jumpers and anglers as the temperature finally started to rise. On Friday, May 26, several groups of teens cooled off at the popular swimming hole located off of Wishing Springs Road.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Even before school was officially let out for the summer, McKissic Creek drew a crowd of swimmers, jumpers and anglers as the temperature finally started to rise. On Friday, May 26, several groups of teens cooled off at the popular swimming hole located off of Wishing Springs Road.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Even before school was officially let out for the summer, McKissic Creek drew a crowd of swimmers, jumpers and anglers as the temperature finally started to rise. On Friday, May 26, several groups of teens cooled off at the popular swimming hole located off of Wishing Springs Road.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Even before school was officially let out for the summer, McKissic Creek drew a crowd of swimmers, jumpers and anglers as the temperature finally started to rise. On Friday, May 26, several groups of teens cooled off at the popular swimming hole located off of Wishing Springs Road.

Print Headline: Early summer fun

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT