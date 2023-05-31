Early summer fun

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Even before school was officially let out for the summer, McKissic Creek drew a crowd of swimmers, jumpers and anglers as the temperature finally started to rise. On Friday, May 26, several groups of teens cooled off at the popular swimming hole located off of Wishing Springs Road.

