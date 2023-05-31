The Weekly Vista
Cooper students donate food

by Staff report | Today at 10:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Cooper Elementary School Students (from left) Greyson Wegner, Ellie Dubon and Mariah Gonzale are pictured with Operations Supervisor Kimberly Franklin from Mercy-Bella Vista. The students in Leslie Andreasens fourth-grade class held a food drive to collect food for the pantry at Mercy and donated it as part of a class project.

