College Honors

Southern New Hampshire University

Tiffany Brittain, of Bella Vista, has been named to the Winter 2023 (January to May) President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Hunter Willits, of Bella Vista, has been named to the Winter 2023 (January to May) Dean's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2023 semester. A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

Those making the list from Bella Vista include Emerson Ann Carter; Eli Nicholas Crutchfield; Justin James Engel; Kyle Austin Rachel; Matthew Wade Roberson; Kerri Melissa Rollo (4.0); Kiah Elizabeth Sanders; Emilee A. Shrable (4.0); and Gabrielle Mae Stockand (4.0).

Harding University

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.

The following students from Bella Vista are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester: Stefanie Pick, a senior, studying elementary education; Max DeLoach, a sophomore, studying history; and Jackson Pschierer, a sophomore, studying integrated marketing communication.