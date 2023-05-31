Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners May 22 in the game of 3 to 13 were: Jean Meadows, first; Mabel Ashline, second, at table one. Sherri Bone, first; Edie Howard, second at table two.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Gloria Sperry and Norvil Lantz.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners on May 18: North-South, Robert Gromatka and Laura Batey; East-West, Martha Kolb and Fay Frey.

Winners on May 23: North-South, Fay amd John Frey; East-West, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 23 were: Chuck and Dottie Seeley, first; Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey, second; Bill Schernikau and Karen Fowler, third; Bob and Bev Wilson, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.