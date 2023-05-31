The Weekly Vista
BV Market offering flag disposal

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market is providing the means for citizens to respectfully dispose of damaged American flags.

"It's a respectful flag disposal for any tattered or damaged flags," said Farmers and Makers Market Manager Becky Parmelee. "We're just going to be a collection point, but we'll get them to the appropriate group for disposal."

Parmelee said flags will be accepted on Sunday, June 18, which is four days after Flag Day, and Sunday, July 2, which is two days before the Fourth of July.

Boxes will be located at the Farmers and Makers Market in which flags can be placed.

The Farmers and Makers Market is open Sundays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

