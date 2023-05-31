Boutique donates to food pantry

The Board of Directors of Audrey's Resale Boutique has identified their donations for the first quarter of 2023 and the first check for $1,000 was presented on Thursday, May 4, to the Shepherd's Food Pantry-Food Distribution Center. The pantry is located at Bella Vista Lutheran at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista and feeds over 150 families each month and also provides bags of groceries for families to take home.

The mission of Shepherd's Food Pantry is "to provide the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing food to the hungry and needy. This is accomplished by identifying needs. The services are provided without discrimination. It is our hope that those who receive food will be strengthened in body and soul."

Audrey's Resale Boutique accepts donations of furniture, clothing, accessories and décor that are resold to the public. Net proceeds are distributed on a quarterly basis in support of Audrey's mission to serve organizations in the Benton County area that serve people in need. In addition, Audrey's redonates goods that cannot be sold in the store to other non-profit organizations in the local area. Pickup and delivery options are available and donation tax receipts are always available at the boutique located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.