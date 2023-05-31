Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 24

10:07 a.m. Police received a report at Metfield Clubhouse that people had been jumping the fence to the pool area and that the portable toilet had been knocked over.

5:37 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Hutchenson, 39, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 north of Wellington.

11:19 p.m. Police arrested Hoyt William Hines, 33, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Peach Orchard.

Tuesday, April 25

3:03 p.m. Police arrested Angela D. Lamb, 51, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Pinion Valley.

5:22 p.m. Police arrested Cynthia Mae Englert, 42, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at All In One.

Wednesday, April 26

8:29 a.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church that the food pantry was broken into.

Thursday, April 27

2:38 p.m. Police received a report on Bear Hollow Trailhead that people on motorcycles were making a lot of noise and playing loud music.

Friday, April 28

3:26 p.m. Police received a report that a white Ford super dually pickup was all over the highway on U.S. Highway 71 North at BC 40. The truck reportedly exited at exit 93.

Saturday, April 29

3:18 p.m. Police received a report on Boreland Lane that a woman was going through mailboxes up and down the street.

Sunday, April 30

11:58 p.m. Police arrested Cheryl Ann Scott, 50, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

Monday, May 1

2:42 p.m. Police arrested Macy Renee Ross, 28, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Walney and Arkansas Highway 279.

Tuesday, May 2

10:32 a.m. Police arrested Thomas Beryl Allen, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Hampstead and Malvern Lane.

11:15 p.m. Police arrested Andrew James Holcombe, 31, in connection with speeding, open container and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at O'Niell and Scotsdale.

Wednesday, May 3

2:43 a.m. Police arrested Sarah Elizabeth Canada, 54, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

1:59 p.m. Police received a report on Granshire Drive that someone's string trimmer was stolen while they were inside their home.

Thursday, May 4

12:36 a.m. Police arrested Joe Daniel Massey, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open container during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the state line.

2:44 p.m. Police received a report on Dillow Drive that someone's trailer was stolen.

Friday, May 5

11:01 a.m. Police received a report at the dog park at Glasgow Ball Field that someone's vehicle's window was shattered and their purse taken.

Saturday, May 6

2:33 p.m. Police received a report on Saxilby Lane that a three-foot copperhead was preventing someone from entering their door.

4:07 p.m. Police arrested Steven Tate, 59, in connection with possession of a controlled substance -- schedule I methamphetamine -- 2-10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and suspended driver's license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and BC 40.

Sunday, May 7

12:28 a.m. Police arrested Jose Fernando Aboytes, 65, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and the food trucks.

7:23 p.m. Police arrested Mindy Charlotte Blodgett, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – less than two grams, and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Hampstead.

Monday, May 8

12:35 a.m. Police arrested Kelsey Willett, 21 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, passing emergency response vehicle or law enforcement vehicle stopped on the highway and no insurance, and Lincoln Jacobs, 43, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.

Tuesday, May 9

2:59 p.m. Police received a report on Merritt Circle that someone's license plate had been stolen.

Wednesday, May 10

3:47 p.m. Police arrested Michael Ray Sanders Roeder, 21, in connection with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance schedule 1, open container and no insurance.

Thursday, May 11

9:43 a.m. Police received a report at Wiltshire and Trafalgar that a gray F150 passed a stopped school bus.

Friday, May 12

1:23 p.m. Police received a report on Canvey Place that dogs at a neighboring home bark constantly. Police spoke to the homeowner at the home with the dogs and they said they would be more mindful of the barking.

Saturday, May 13

1:18 a.m. Police arrested Austin Jerry Cordis, 23, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container, refusal to submit to a chemical test, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Riordan.

Sunday, May 14

1:41 a.m. Police arrested Gorge William Parker, 79, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and BC 40.