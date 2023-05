Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 15

CO-OP

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 31, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: None

May 16

Airship Coffee at Coler

1300 Applegate Trail, Bentonville

Priority violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of residue and black grime. Vacuum sealed package of pork is date-marked 5/10 to 6/10. There are multiple vacuum sealed packages of sauces date-marked for longer than seven days in prep cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Facility is using vacuum packaged food items prepared from another Airship location and reheating them while still vacuum sealed.

Core violations: Quat test strips were not located during inspection.

Benton County Detention Center

1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine only reached 148 degrees on plate temperature during inspection.

Core violations: None

Crazy Willy's Ice Cream

17 Stevenson Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

May 17

Casa Castillo Kensington

3906 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the kitchen handwashing sink.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Posted permit expired on December 31, 2022.

Markham & Fitz Chocolate

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen take-and-bake cookie dough lacking establishment name and contact information. No sanitizer test strips available.

May 18

Culver's

1003 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two employees missing effective beard restraints.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Paper towels missing at front handwash sinks in deli area.

Core violations: Box of icing stored on floor in bakery area. Boxes of chicken stored on floor in walk-in freezer in deli area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 16 -- Eleven at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Receiving Kitchen, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; The Great Hall, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

May 17 -- Boys & Girls Club - Carl & Alleen McKinney Unit, 2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville

May 18 -- Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville