What Is It Revealed

by Terri OByrne | May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Jann Pittman/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last weeks pictured item is a can opener and Megan Workman was the first person to email the correct guess to The Weekly Vista. Look for another “What is it?” in next weeks edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Charles Fiebig, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card!

