Virtual clinic to assist Arkansas veterans

The Little Rock VA regional office will hold its next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans on Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m.

During the Virtual Claims Clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and assist with filing new claims.

To reserve a time slot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by COB, May 24.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service. This law helps the VA provide generations of Veterans -- and their survivors -- with the care and benefits they've earned and deserve.

"We want veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits," said Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin, "because these conditions have already taken a serious toll on so many veterans and their families, we are considering all conditions established in the PACT Act to be presumptive on Aug. 10, 2022, the date the bill was signed into law."

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Veteran Assist Phone Line (501-370-3829) is staffed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.