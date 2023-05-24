The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog lunch will be served and music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker will be Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and will be facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the Observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.

The Veterans Council of NWA will host a Salute to Our Veterans 2023 at the Wall of Honor located at 101 Veterans Way in Bella Vista. This Memorial Day event will begin at 11 a.m. to include Honor Guard, music, speakers and free food following the program. You are invited to bring your own chairs.

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony honoring all veterans at the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery in Sulpher Springs at 6000 Skyline Drive. The G.A.R. Cemetery has veterans from the Civil War, WWI, WWK, Korea, Vietnam and the First Gulf War. The only Medal of Honor recipient buried in Benton County is buried at this cemetery. The mayor of Sulpher Springs will be the speaker. Contact Russ Pennington at [email protected] for more information.

Friday-Saturday

June 2-3

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its Spring Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the Village Waster Water Plant at 380 Bella Vista Way, from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The Spring Plant Sale is a major fundraiser in which all profits are used for the club's scholarship fund and community projects.

Saturday, June 10

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, June 10, with North Carolina-style pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be only a grab-and-go event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

June 10-17

The Bella Vista Charity Garage Sale takes place Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17, at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

The community is invited to A Blessing of the Pets service at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion near the K9 Corral Dog Park on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Best Friends Pet Resource Center Bentonville will be there. Donations of pet food are requested. Refreshments will follow the blessing service. Bring your lawn chair. Dogs must be on leashes. The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista is leading this event.

Thursday, June 15

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club from 1-5 p.m. for woodcarving and woodburing demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. Rain date is June 22.

Sunday, June 18

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

If you have moved to Bella Vista from California, this calendar event is for you. The Beach at Lake Avalon Pavilion has been reserved for all those boasting previous California residency on Sunday, June 18, from 2-8 p.m. Bring a picnic basket and a favorite beverage to the beach and celebrate Father's Day and meet fellow California expats. Information or questions should be directed to [email protected] or 479-381-1932.

Saturday, June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive, and will accommodate up to 90 youth. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at https://www.temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. There is a cost to participate.

The event will run in waves:

HEAT 1: 7:30 a.m., ages 5-6, 25-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .25-mile run

HEAT 2: 7:40 a.m., ages 7-8, 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 3: 8:05 a.m., ages 9-10, 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 4: 8:30 a.m., ages 11-12, 75-meter swim, 2-mile bike, 1-mile run

HEAT 5: 9-9:30 a.m., ages 13-16, 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, 1-mile run

Awards will be given between 9:45-10 a.m. so that the lake can be cleared out by 10 a.m.