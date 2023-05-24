The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, May 17

Scramble

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Ted Largent, Rod Alford and Bill Magyar, 24.67; second, Mike Casida, Joe D'Anna, Ken Bloese and Randy Dietz, 25.5; third, Lee Young, Doug Mills, Bill Winzig and Arlo McDowell, 27.

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Joe Jayroe, Ken Lanshe, Dave Shenk and John Baker, 23.25; second, Chet Campbell, Jerry Young, Mike Lehner and Steve Gardner, 24.75; third, Dale Schofield, John Haynes, Doug Johnston and Marty Fordham, 25.5.

Email scores to [email protected]

