Pig Gig Arkansas returns to downtown Rogers

ROGERS – Music and the aroma of barbecue pork will fill the air as Pig Gig Arkansas returns to Butterfield Stage in historic Downtown Rogers Saturday, May 27, 5-10 p.m. The family friendly community event features food, fun and blues music at the Butterfield Stage, an outdoor pavilion designed for live music events in the heart of Downtown Rogers. Located at 101 E Cherry Street, the event is presented by Jay Alexander Foundation, Inc., a local 501(c)(3), in partnership with the city of Rogers.

Tickets include live entertainment, food and beverages. Advance tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, and are available at:

https://stubs.net/event/5188/pig-gig-arkansas-a-cancer-benefit-in-honor-of-jay-alexander

This event is in honor of Jay Alexander, who passed away in 2011 at age 20 from a rare form of liver cancer.

The Jay Alexander Foundation, Inc., founded by the Alexander family, is committed to supporting research and education for this very rare liver cancer. Fibrolamellar cancer is so rare that only 200 people worldwide are diagnosed with this cancer every year.

The Alexander family is heavily involved in downtown Rogers. Jay Alexander's sister, Brooke, has owned Alexander Baking Co. since 2017. His parents, Greg and Sheila Alexander, will be opening up Pub on the Bricks in the near future.

Jay Alexander was a 2009 graduate of Rogers High School and was attending college at Arkansas Tech University when he was struck with this disease. He was very active in sports, water sports, hunting, etc., and had a zest for life.

Pig Gig was started in New Jersey by Glenn Alexander, Jay's uncle, a professional musician. It seemed only natural to have a Pig Gig in Arkansas. The Alexander family has hosted seven Pig Gigs in New Jersey and three in Arkansas. These events and others have raised over $180,000 in support of the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation, which is the only organization in the country dedicated to this cancer.

Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and supporting patients and families affected by fibrolamellar cancer. Since its founding in 2009, the foundation has funded over $9 million in research, leading to groundbreaking discoveries and promising treatments for fibrolamellar patients. All administrative costs of FCF are paid by the founders, the Davis family, so all donations to FCF are directed towards research, etc. https://fibrofoundation.org/