Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Phoenix, a 2-year-old neutered male shorthaired cat. Phoenix is current on his vaccinations, has been microchipped and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Phoenix, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

