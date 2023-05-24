One new member elected to POA board

The annual board election for the Property Owners Association's Board of Directors ended on Tuesday, May 16, with the annual membership meeting in the Bella Vista Country Club board room. A handful of members listened as Election Committee Chair Robert Ritschel reported the results.

Only 24.4% of the membership returned ballots, he said, but there is no quorum requirement for board elections.

Two current board members were reelected: David Brandenburg with 4,579 votes and Sandy Fosdick with 5,097. The third seat, with no incumbent running, went to Jeff Hendren who received the highest number of votes at 5,278.

"We are a volunteer-based governance and we very much appreciate those who are willing to serve," POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson said.

After hearing the election results, the meeting turned to the presentation of the annual report for 2022. The report, Judson said, has received a clean audit, but the board hasn't yet voted to accept it so it is still considered preliminary.

In 2022, the POA paid off a water bond, but borrowed funds to renovate Riordan Hall. Those two balance each other out, Judson said. Both revenue and expenses were up in 2022, he said.

Investments are in treasury bills, Judson said, which a very conservative strategy. The POA (including water) saw an increase in cash and investments of about $668,000 in 2022.

Key capitol projects in 2022 included the tiny cabins, which were started in 2021 in Blowing Springs Park; red tee boxes were completed; a pizza kitchen was opened at the Highlands Pub; a range ball dispenser was installed at the Highlands range; a new rental pontoon boat was added, pickleball courts at Metfield were upgraded leaving the POA with 10 courts in two locations; the Gear Gardens at Blowing Springs was upgraded; Lakepoint Event Center received new paint, railings and some decking and the aquaculture ponds, which will be used to raise fish to stock POA lakes, are underway and will be complete in 2023.

The number of members who purchased an activity card is up once again, Judson said. The activity card allows owners to use many of the amenities for free as part of the 2020 plan. More members purchasing cards and a huge increase in the number of range balls shows how well the plan is working, he said.

"(An answer to) the simple question: 'Is the 2020 plan a successful plan – is the usage going up?' Is absolutely, a lot more so than I had ever anticipated," he summarized.

There were no comments from the audience during the half hour meeting and the date of the next annual meeting was announced. It will be held at the end of the next board election on May 21, 2024 and it will be the 58th annual meeting.