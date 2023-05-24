Obituaries

Fred Joe Baker

The Rev. Fred Joe Baker, 94, peacefully died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Broken Arrow, Okla., to Ted R. Baker and Maxine Smittle Baker. He married Lois Cleveland on Dec. 13, 1947. He worked as an accountant for 15 years in Tulsa before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Theology. He was appointed a Home Missionary through the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board where he planted and pastored churches for 33 years in Illinois and Ohio. He retired in 1993 and moved to Bella Vista in 1995, joining the Bella Vista Baptist Church and served as interim Associate Pastor; and helped start Village Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nell Margaret Rowland of Austin, Texas; and brother, Ralph Baker of Dallas.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Baker; daughters, Sandra Baker Womack (Bob) of Kingman, Ariz., Vicki Baker Pomykala (Mike) of Bella Vista; one granddaughter; and brother, Gary Baker (Karen).

A graveside service was held for immediate family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 East Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.