City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

May 29 -- City offices closed Memorial Day

June 1 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

June 12 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

June 19 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

June 26 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

May 25 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

June 12 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 14 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

June 14 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 8 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.