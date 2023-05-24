Market music

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista David Wayne Baxter, of Gentry, entertained the crowd with his Red Dirt County music at the Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market on Sunday, May 7.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville's Sam Thompson performed for those attending the Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market on Sunday, May 14.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The wonderful sounds of the Aidan Taylor Trio filtered through the Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market Sunday, May 21. Members include (from left) Connor Abbott on standup bass; Aidan Taylor on trumpet and Eli Dranow on keyboard. Abbott and Taylor just finished their junior years at Bentonville High School while Dranow graduated last week from Fayetteville High School. Follow the group on Instagram @thebentonvillejazzband.

