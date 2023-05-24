The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Making wishes come true

by Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo A smile lighting up his young face, Sawyer walks past a crowd of onlookers as he makes his way through the airport to catch his wish flight to Orlando that will land he and his family in Disney World.

HIGHFILL -- On Thursday, May 18, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport welcomed Sawyer Ellis, 9, of Bella Vista, before he flew to Orlando after Make-A-Wish granted his wish to go to Disney World.

Sawyer had surgery to remove a glioneuronal brain tumor on Feb. 14, 2022. The doctors removed approximately half of the tumor as the other half was touching many important areas of the brain.

After Sawyer passed through security, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of XNA employees, Make-A-Wish team members and other travelers. Sawyer went to Smokewood American Grill, where he opened a gift basket from Paradies Lagardere, the principal vendor of XNA, and gifts from XNA and the Regional Jet Center. He was also interviewed by local media covering the event. His family ate lunch and then boarded the plane.

As the plane was preparing for takeoff, the XNA fire department honored Sawyer with a water cannon salute. The water cannon salute is a symbol of honor and a mark of respect.

photo Submitted photo Sawyer opens gifts from various XNA vendors and employees.
photo Submitted photo The Northwest Arkansas Fire Department honors Sawyer with a water cannon salute before takeoff.

Print Headline: Making wishes come true

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Dallas Stars in 0-3 hole vs. Vegas; Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit
Stephens woman charged with murder after stabbing incident
by Bradly Gill
Bearden Police Chief: ‘Prank gone wrong’ damages Bearden High School
by Bradly Gill
Forecasters: Severe weather possible in Arkansas on Friday, Saturday
by Remington Miller
Manning named to interim role as SAU Tech Interim Chancelor
by Special to the Camden News
ADVERTISEMENT