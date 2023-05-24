The Weekly Vista
by Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on May 11: North-South, Len Fettig and Michael Foley; East-West, Robert Gromatka and Joe Warren.

Winners on May 16: North-South, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey; East-West, Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Rd. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners May 16 were: Chuck and Dottie Seeley, first; Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey, second; Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach, third; Larry and Ginger Anderson, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Print Headline: Cards and Games

