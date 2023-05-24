Buckle up: Click it or Ticket

Click it or Ticket: You know what it means. Buckling up while in a vehicle is always a good idea, not just because it's the law.

The Bella Vista Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies nationwide for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement running through June 4. Drivers can expect to see increased enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety, when we will be conducting extra patrols on the lookout for those not wearing seatbelts, including during safety checkpoints.

According to NHTSA, in 2021, there were 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in the nighttime hours (6 p.m.-5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That's why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.

NHTSA data also shows that seat belt use is higher among females than males. In fact, nearly twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females in 2021. Of the males killed in crashes during that same year, more than half (54%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 42% were not buckled up.

It doesn't matter what kind of car you are driving, where in the car you are seated or where you are located, such as in a city or on a backcountry road. Vehicle crashes can happen at any time and in any location, and the best protection you have to save your life is simple: buckle up.

Arkansas law requires all front seat passengers to be buckled properly. Children less than 16 years of age should also be properly secured in the vehicle, no matter where they are sitting. Smaller children – less than 6 years old or less than 60 pounds – should be restrained properly in a child safety seat. All passengers in a vehicle must be buckled if the driver has a restricted license.

Wearing your seatbelt properly can also help save your life. Place the shoulder strap across the chest and shoulder with as little slack as possible, and never under an arm or behind the back.

For more information about this mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot or call 479-855-3771.