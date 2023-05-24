Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 3

10:20 a.m. Police received a report on Boyce Drive that someone was driving through the reporting person's property every day. The police report said the person was apparently driving through the yard to access an adjacent property. Police spoke with the person who had been driving through the yard and told them if they did not stop, charges would be filed against them.

9:52 p.m. Police arrested Madison Lane Miller, 29, in connection with DWI-drugs during a traffic stop at Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Tuesday, April 4

12:48 a.m. Police arrested Sydney Lyn Wallace, 27, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Oldham and Cunningham.

7:21 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Louis Nelson, 37, in connection with out-of-town warrants following a suspicious persons call at Arkansas Highway 340 and Bethnal.

9:39 p.m. Police arrested Julio Cesar Lopez Lozano, 26, in connection with DUI and fleeing during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Little.

Wednesday, April 5

4:22 p.m. Police received a report at the police department that someone had filed for unemployment fraudulently under the reporting person's name.

Thursday, April 6

1:51 p.m. Police received a report on Powick Lane that a renter stole items from a rent house after being evicted including some old credit cards and checks belonging to the landlord's deceased parents that he found in the basement. The reporting person said the renter was using the cards and checks.

Friday, April 7

3:08 p.m. Police received a report on Finchley Lane that there was a large knife on someone's step leading to their garage and they wanted the home checked out. Police checked the home and everything was OK.

Saturday, April 8

1:22 a.m. Police arrested Cory Dale Mullins, 21, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 North and the state line.

7:23 p.m. Police arrested Levi Dallas Roper, 30 in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Dairy Queen.

8 p.m. Police arrested Ashley B. Marple, 38, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Mercy Way and CVS.

Sunday, April 9

2:40 a.m. Police received a report on Smith Lane that there was a dog barking nonstop and keeping someone awake.

Monday, April 10

1:16 p.m. Police received a report on Rountree Drive that someone had property damage from a company who cleared the lot next to their home. There was a broken window.

Tuesday, April 11

1:40 a.m. Police arrested Stanley Leroy Robins, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and Tami Love Williams, 42, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Wednesday, April 12

11:40 p.m. Police arrested Jerry Dylon Webb, 30, in connection with theft by receiving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Thursday, April 13

8:10 a.m. Police received a report on Theodore Drive that a construction company has driven a large flatbed through someone's empty lots, damaging their bushes. Police asked the construction company not to trespass on the property anymore.

Friday, April 14

11:06 a.m. Police arrested Steven Barton Tate, 59, in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Highlands Park.

10:12 p.m. Police arrested Paul Ramirez, 27, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Mercy Way.

Saturday, April 15

11:22 a.m. Police received a report on Yarmouth Drive that someone's dogs were fighting a raccoon and they were afraid they would get bitten.

Sunday, April 16

2:52 p.m. Police received a call at the police department from a person who wanted to report anonymously that someone in the city was a theft suspect and had child porn. The reporting person did not want to provide information until they were sure the police would investigate. The person hung up before being transferred and then later left a voicemail.

Monday, April 17

11:46 a.m. Police received a call on Wells Lane that someone broke the window on a vehicle in the driveway. It was unknown if anything was missing.

Tuesday, April 18

3:56 p.m. Police received a report on Appleby Lane that someone had their tires slashed and an X was scratched into the paint of the vehicle.

Wednesday, April 19

2:18 p.m. Police received a report from employees at All In One that a lady with lots of baggage told staff she had an APB out on her in Missouri. The staff told her to leave. She also slept in their dumpster the night before, the report said.

Thursday, April 20

2:53 a.m. Police arrested Jason Lee Depriest, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and Nalesha Diane Daniels, 46, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the state line.

Friday, April 21

Police arrested Nicholas Gabriel Ward, 27, in connection with Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 less than two grams and Possession of schedule 6 less than four ounces during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 north of the rest area.

12:04 p.m. Police received a report on Michael Lane that someone heard three gunshots near their home. It turned out to be a funeral at a nearby church with military honors. The church said they would start calling ahead of time.

Saturday, April 22

8:10 a.m. Police arrested Sarah Neva Pilkington, 39, in connection with possession of methamphetamine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious license plate, failure to register vehicle and driving while revoked, and Jessie Jobie Cox, 32, in connection with possession of methamphetamine greater than two grams less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Casey's General Store on Forest Hills Boulevard.

Sunday, April 23

7:51 p.m. Police received a report on Claxby Circle that a man was walking around looking inside the windows of the house.