Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Wednesday, May 10, at the home of Linda Dahlquist with Rene Bladon acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Mona Tate. Committee reports were given and discussed. A program on the origins of Mother's Day and Father's Day was given by Program Chairman Lori Langley. Secret Sister presents were passed around with giver names revealed. New names for the coming year were chosen.

Retired Nurse's of NWA

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet Tuesday, May 30, at noon in Classroom A at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting. Dr. Breckelbaum, a urologist who has been in practice for more than 20 years, will be the presenter.

This group regularly meets on the fifth Tuesday of the months that have five Tuesdays. For more information, call 316-644-0472.

BV ChristianWomen's Connection

The June Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on June 7 at 9 a.m. at Seven Balsham Lane in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, June 14, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Tempe Brown from Greenville, S.C. Her message is titled "Putting the Puzzle of Life Together without the Box Lid." The special feature will be "Jazz Music" by Tempe Brown.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, June 9. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

BV Garden Club

The April plant sale of tomatoes, coleuses and zinnias sold over 1,200 plants. The club appreciates the community support and looks forward to the perennial and houseplant sale June 2-3, from 8 a.m.-noon at Village Waste Water Company located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Club fundraising projects such as these plant sales support scholarships for area college students studying horticulture, community beautification efforts and donations to charitable organizations.

The next monthy meeting will be held Sept. 25.

The club's meetings are regularly held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. Visitors are always welcome. Information: bellavistagardenclub.com.

Benton County Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will enjoy a social event in June to kick off a busy summer and celebrate a successful plant sale. The public is welcome to attend.

On June 13 at 5:30 p.m., the group will gather at the pavilion in the Burns Arboretum at Park Springs located near NW 10th Street and NW B Street in Bentonville. Members and guests can walk the trails, visit Black Apple Creek and enjoy the beauty of the park. There will be a judged dessert contest in several different categories. Master Gardner John Sparks will share the history of that area where he grew up.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture. They share their training by participating in community projects like the garden that supplies the Helping Hands Food Pantry with fresh produce all summer. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets at the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room the first Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.

Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in The American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, is required and members must have served and been honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse located at 1 Pamona Drive off Scottsdale near I-49. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information go to wishingspringgallery.net.

Great Issues Discussion Group

Every two or three weeks, the Great Issues discussion group of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among three ways of approaching the issue: philosophy, theology/religion, and political philosophy. For example, books read include: "Civilization: The West and the Rest" by Niall Ferguson"; Rescuing Socrates: How The Great Books Changed My Life" by Roosevelt Montas; "Faithful to Science: The Role of Science in Religion" by Andrew Steane.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

