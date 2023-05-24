Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected]

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Seniors can take part in free exercise classes at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. The classes use video programs that emphasize each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Participants vary in levels of ability. The areas that are addressed are: balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness.

On Sunday, June 4, during the Festival of the Trinity, there is a celebration of the Trinity, three distinct persons--Father, Son, and Holy Spirit--but only one divine essence. The choir will perform at the special service. All are welcome to come and worship.

Confirmation classes will not take place on Saturday mornings due to holiday vacations.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The community is invited to A Blessing of the Pets service at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion near the K9 Corral Dog Park on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Best Friends Pet Resource Center Bentonville will be there. Donations of pet food are requested. Refreshments will follow the blessing service. Bring your lawn chair. Dogs must be on leashes.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Vacation Bible School "God's Wonder Lab" will be June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Dinner is provided each evening and all are welcome to attend for crafts, games, storytelling, music and fun. You can register online at bvlutheran.com.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the Library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. Information: contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. Families are streaming in to help fill their cupboards for the holiday and summer break. The pantry volunteers redeem the "Best Choice" labels that you donate are able to put the money towards food items that are needed to stock the pantry shelves.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, June 10, with North Carolina pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be a grab and go-only event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended by calling 479-855-1325. The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church

There are a number of Community Life Groups available to the community. Contact the church for details: email to [email protected] or call 479-855-1126.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. Prayer requests may be sent to [email protected]

Those interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join practice on Wednesdays. The bell choir meets for practice at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for the time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats. Yarn is provided.

Interested in ping pong? Anyone interested in playing ping pong is invited to join others for ping pong fun on Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Paper Crafters meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. to make and deliver cards to local groups.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Email [email protected] with church events open to the community.