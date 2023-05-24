Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
May 9
Flying Fish
109A N.W. Second St., Bentonville
Priority violations: Some shell stock tags kept without writing the last date of service on the tag. Some fish is precooked and then refried before serving.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
Slim Chickens
1000 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Employee wearing bracelets and a ring while preparing food.
Core violations: None
Taco Bell
1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Wiping bucket was at less than 100 ppm quat.
Core violations: Walk-in freezer has an excessive amount of ice build-up on ceiling and walls. Some of the ice is building up on boxes of food.
May 10
Midway Fair Food
801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No permit posted.
The Happy Wagon
801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Posted permit expired.
May 12
D.O.C.K. & Character Kids Programs
807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Dish machine only 153 degrees on maximum registering thermometer. Rinse temperature on gauge only reached 125 degrees.
Core violations: None
Tea & Mi
3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville
Priority violations: Pickled items marked "made on 5/10" need to be used by 5/24.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
May 9 -- Berretto, LLC, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, 2000 N.E. Memorial Park Square, Bentonville; Scotch & Soda, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; The Spark Cafe - Food Truck, 105 N. Main St., Bentonville
May 10 -- Stepping Stone Children's Academy, 1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville
May 12 -- Senor Shreddy's, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville