Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

by Staff Reports | May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 9

Flying Fish

109A N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Some shell stock tags kept without writing the last date of service on the tag. Some fish is precooked and then refried before serving.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Slim Chickens

1000 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee wearing bracelets and a ring while preparing food.

Core violations: None

Taco Bell

1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping bucket was at less than 100 ppm quat.

Core violations: Walk-in freezer has an excessive amount of ice build-up on ceiling and walls. Some of the ice is building up on boxes of food.

May 10

Midway Fair Food

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No permit posted.

The Happy Wagon

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

May 12

D.O.C.K. & Character Kids Programs

807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine only 153 degrees on maximum registering thermometer. Rinse temperature on gauge only reached 125 degrees.

Core violations: None

Tea & Mi

3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Pickled items marked "made on 5/10" need to be used by 5/24.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 9 -- Berretto, LLC, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, 2000 N.E. Memorial Park Square, Bentonville; Scotch & Soda, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; The Spark Cafe - Food Truck, 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

May 10 -- Stepping Stone Children's Academy, 1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville

May 12 -- Senor Shreddy's, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Print Headline: Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

