The Weekly Vista obituaries for May 17, 2023

Judith Ann Boyce

Judith Ann Boyce, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully on May 1, 2023, after a long illness.

She was born Oct. 12, 1941. She enjoyed gardening, playing computer games, collecting elephants and hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry (Boyce) Bleich of Bentonville, Ark.; her parents, Wilburn and Emma (Welch) Johns; brothers, Lester and Ronald Johns; her sister, Mary Lou Johns; and three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Boyce of Bella Vista; daughter, Tracy (Boyce) DeLeon (Juan) of Rogers, Ark.; her brothers, Harold and Gary Johns of Staunton, Ill.; her sister, Linda Johns; and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Antonia Rae Morrison

Antonia (Toni) Rae Morrison, 81, of Rogers, Ark., died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Viola, Wis., to John Louis and Avis Lenell Jones (Smith). She grew up in Wisconsin, graduating from Sun Prairie High School. After high school she became an LPN and then returned to school to become a Registered Nurse. She moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to be closer to her family. She started working at St. Mary's Hospital and retired from Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed reading, was a member of the Garden Club, a past member of Sweet Adelines, and active in her church, St. Vincent de Paul, singing in the choir. She was a part of several prison ministries and medical ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randall James Morrison; two sisters, Rhonda Younger, Sheila Fischer; and one brother, Rodney Curtis Jones.

She is survived by her four children, Phillip Morrison of British Columbia, Canada, Darcy Morrison of Spring Green, Wis., Scott Morrison (Shellie) of Garfield, Ark., and Kathy Bell (Jeff) of Pineville, Mo.; two sisters, Patricia Jones of Mauston, Wis., Julie Jones of Lowell, Ark.; two brothers, Craig Jones (Mary) of Clifty, Ark., Erin Jones of Rogers; and many grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rogers.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville. Condolences at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com