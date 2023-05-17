The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Friday-Saturday

May 19-20

On Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 and its Ladies Auxiliary will be at JJ's (Cunningham Corner) from noon-6 p.m.; Allen's (Sugar Creek) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Harps (Town Center) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. soliciting donations for poppies.

National Poppy Day will be celebrated this year on Friday, May 26. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation's uniform.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Spring Sale will be held at United Lutheran Church at 100 Cooper Road on Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-noon. United Lutheran Church will be offering kolaches (Texas style) and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pizza slices for lunch with homemade goodies on the side. Stop in to shop and grab a quick bite at 100 Cooper Road.

Saturday, May 20

Kids Fishing Derby day 8 a.m.-noon at the 18th hole on Dogwood Golf Course (near the Metfield clubhouse). This event is open to the public for kids 3-15 years of age; adults may assist but not fish; a fishing license is not required; bring bait, tacke., sunblock and drinking water - limited bait will be provided.

The Bella Vista Community Church will host a special presentation on an infamous escape from Alcatrez on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. The presentation will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation. Alcatraz, also known as "The Rock," is located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay. It was considered the ultimate maximum security prison. In 1934, the highpoint of a major war on crime, Alcatraz was re-fortified into the world's most secure prison. Bella Vista Community Church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

The 8th Annual Antique Car Show will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. Admission is free along with free hotdogs and popcorn. The church is located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog lunch will be served and music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker is Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and will be facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the Observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.

The Veterans Council of NWA will host a Salute to Our Veterans 2023 at the Wall of Honor located at 101 Veterans Way in Bella Vista. This Memorial Day event will begin at 11 a.m. to include Honor Guard, music, speakers and free food following the program. You are invited to bring your own chairs to gather around.

Friday-Saturday

June 2-3

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its Spring Plant Sale Friday and Saturday at the Village Waster Water Plant at 380 Bella Vista Way, from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The Spring Plant Sale is a major fundraiser in which all profits are used for the club's scholarship fund and community projects.

June 10-17

Bella Vista Charity Garage Sale takes place Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17, at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club from 1-5 p.m. for woodcarving and woodburing demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. Rain date is June 22.

Sunday, June 18

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

Saturday, June 10

The next intranational Food Festival date is June 10 with North Carolina-style pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be a grab and go only event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

Saturday, June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive, and will accommodate up to 90 youth. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at https://www.temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. There is a cost to participate.

The event will run in waves:

HEAT 1: 7:30 a.m., ages 5-6, 25-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .25-mile run

HEAT 2: 7:40 a.m., ages 7-8, 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 3: 8:05 a.m., ages 9-10, 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 4: 8:30 a.m., ages 11-12, 75-meter swim, 2-mile bike, 1-mile run

HEAT 5: 9-9:30 a.m., ages 13-16, 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, 1-mile run

Awards will be given between 9:45-10 a.m. so that the lake can be cleared out by 10 a.m.