Road to close for tunnel construction

by Cassi Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista | May 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The location of the Manchester Tunnel Project is shown with detour route in yellow.

A section of Manchester Drive, between Blakeney Lane and Finchley Lane, will be fully closed starting Thursday, June 1, for an extended period for the construction of a trail tunnel beneath the roadway.

The contractor estimates the closure to last until July 7, due to the amount of bedrock in the area. Motorists will be detoured along Latshaw Drive to Dartmoor Road.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts from the city for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 888-924-1255.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. We appreciate motorists' patience through this process.

