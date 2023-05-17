Presbyterian Church presents music scholarships

Presbyterian Church of of Bella Vista recently presented music scholarships to two worthy area music students: Rivers Wiseman, a senior at Bentonville High School, and Madeline Turley, a senior at Bentonville West High School.

Each received a scholarship from the church to their college of choice.

Wiseman won $500 to pursue his musical studies at Southern Methodist University (SMU). Wiseman, a member of the BHS Orchestra, played a cello solo of JS Bach's Prelude from the 3rd Cello Suite.

Turley received $300 to be used for her musical studies at Brigham Young University (BYU). Turley played an arrangement of the hymn tune Ellacombe on the church organ.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista congratulates these two gifted young adults with a gift to fine tune their musical ability.