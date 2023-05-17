Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is featuriing two cats in the Pet of the Week spotlight. Sisters Faith (pictured above) and Hope (who was a bit camera shy this day) were adopted from the shelter together when they were kittens and are 3 and a half years old. Their owner recently passed away and officials believe it is best that the two cats be placed in a home together. Shelter officials said the two cats "are a little timid but very sweet," adding, "In a quiet home they would do amazing. They need to be with somebody who is willing just to be patient and let them be themselves." Both have been spayed and microchipped, are current on their vaccinations and litter box trained. The adoption fee is $60 for the pair. For more information on Faith and Hope, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

