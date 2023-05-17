OPINION | Flip Putthoff: Lingle Middle School kids share their thoughts during ‘Nature Days’

We're delighted today to share a selection of outdoors stories written by Greer Lingle Middle School sixth-grade students during the Rogers school's Nature Days outdoor school. Students chose from 20 classes, including outdoor writing, at the event held May 4-5 at Prairie Creek Park on Beaver Lake. I've been honored to teach outdoor writing at Nature Days for more than 20 years. Here is some of their work:

An outdoors break

ABIGAIL SWEARINGEN

Lingle Middle School

Some people may think the outdoors is gross or dirty. But others may think of the outdoors as amazing and beautiful. In my opinion, the outdoors is the most amazing thing in the world. It's even better than TV!

I go to the outdoors when I am stressed or upset. But that is only one amazing thing about the outdoors. For example, it can help you calm down. In the outdoors you can play, run, kayak and a lot more. In conclusion, the outdoors are not gross or dirty. They are beautiful and amazing.

Peace in nature

LAKIN C. HARRIS

Lingle Middle School

There's a spot outdoors that is peaceful and tranquil. It's quiet and warm. The only sound is of breeze in the wind and the crashing of waves on the lake.

Most people don't realize it, but nature is beautiful. Most people are scrolling through their phones so long they miss the beauty of nature. They don't think to enjoy the silence but silence is peaceful and peace is beauty.

There's a place outdoors where the geese call and the fish bite. There is calmness. So go outdoors and enjoy this today, for tomorrow you may not want to put your phone away.

Fish-catching memory

MADDIE PICKARD

Lingle Middle School

When I was 6 I went to fish with my siblings. We caught a lot of fish but I got one I will never forget. It was a warmouth. It was so small and so mad.

Tubing the fast lane

RILEY VARNELL

Lingle Middle School

"Time to go tubing," my uncle said. We were getting on a boat and going tubing for the day. We got the boat out of the dock and hooked the tube on the boat.

First, my sister went tubing. She held on for eight seconds. We were timing to see who could stay on the longest. Then it was my turn. I held on for 47 seconds. At the end of our day no one could beat me.

Colorful catfish

SOPHIA CLARK

Lingle Middle School

When I was 10 years old I was at Beaver Lake. I went fishing and caught a blue catfish. It was bright blue.

Perfect lake day

JAELYNN PARKER

Lingle Middle School

Water glistening and waves on the horizon. Warm, golden light upon your skin makes Beaver Lake a place you have to see. People love this place, young and old. "A must see," many people say.

Some only come for the fishing. Yet they love this place. Just passing it gives happiness to people by seeing perfect waves.