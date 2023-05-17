Greetings from the Appalachian Trail

Recent college graduate Sera Silvey did not want a bucket list piling up on her, so she is living out her dreams now.

A daughter of Scott and Yvette Silvey, of Bella Vista, and a graduate of Henderson State University, Sera is hiking the Appalachian Trail, something she has wanted to do since she was 12 years old.

She said she graduated in December and did not want to start a career yet but rather wanted to live life a little.

"I'm a big advocate that life should be lived and you shouldn't wait until retirement," she said.

Covid was hard, she said. She was in college at the time and was taking online courses, staring at a computer screen all day.

"It seemed so pointless," she said.

She started college with a major in aviation but changed after a year and a half to wildlife biology because she liked the idea of a career where she could hike and be outside, she said.

"My last half of undergrad was fantastic," she said. "I would go hiking, fishing, birding. I learned some fantastic things from the people at Henderson State."

Then the school announced financial exigency and fired 40% of its staff, including the professor she needed for her last class.

"That was really tough. They announced it during finals week. It was a really uncertain period. I had no idea where I was going to take my last class. I was four credit hours from graduating," she said. She ended up taking her final class at the University of Arkansas, and it was one of her favorite classes she took as an undergraduate, she said.

Her desire to hike the AT goes back to 2012 when her father took her and her sister to Amicolola Falls in Georgia, which is the home to the approach to the Appalachian Trail. They hiked to the falls and hiked on Springer Mountain.

"During that trip I looked at my dad and I said 'I'm going to do this whole trail. I'm going to hike from Georgia to Maine.' It sat in my mind the rest of my teen years into young adulthood. It was like, 'One day I'll do that.'"

She continued, "I felt like I had always been putting off everything, I didn't want my dreams to be 'one day' dreams. I wanted to be living them out. I decided when I graduated college I would hike the trail. It was a motivation to finish college."

She began planning and saving for her trip in the spring of 2021. She lived with her parents in Bella Vista part time, working at Allen's in the summer of 2022 and at Gusano's from September 2022 to February 2023, her father said.

She started her journey on March 13 of this year. On May 5, she was almost 500 miles along on the trail, which is 2,198 miles in length. When she started out she was hiking eight to 10 miles per day, but now she is up to about 12 to 15 miles per day, she said. Her original goal for finishing was mid-September, but now her only goal is Oct. 15, when Baxter State Park in Maine, where the trail ends, closes.

"I'm not rushing. It's one of those experiences I don't want to end, but getting to Maine is the goal, so anywhere from mid September to mid October is the goal," she said.

She said the best part of the trail is the people she has met along the way. Two people she met the first week have become her constant companions and close friends, she said.

Trail angels are people who help hikers. They have given her rides or taken her grocery shopping, she said.

"They will sit in parking lots and cook food so you come down a mountain to a hot meal," she said.

She added she had a stomach bug recently and the other hikers she was with split up her pack among them so she could keep going.

"A lot of people come out here for a spiritual journey, of where you are in life and where you want to be. We're all drawn to this trail together just to figure this out, and it's great how much of a connection you make just to figure that out," she said.

She uses an app called Far Out with GPS that can tell her what her mileage is and where the next town or water source is, where shelters and campsites are, etc.

"It's super helpful in planning day to day, especially with water sources and figuring out how you're going to get to town for resupply," she said.

The trail can be difficult at times, but she has been able to push through the hard times, she said.

"Everything has just been so new, and I feel like I'm in that period of awe and there are days where I get caught up in that feeling of amazement ... other days it rains for days in a row, and you have to keep in mind what brought you out here and what your goal is, and it gets really frustrating. You put your wet clothes on from the day before and your wet shoes. On the more monotonous days I just remind myself if I wasn't here I would be working. I would rather be doing this," she said.

She concluded, "I came out here thinking I would hike the whole thing alone, and it's been a really pleasant surprise of the people I've met. I've just so enjoyed both the isolation the trail gives me and the peace and quiet and also the social interaction. I meet new people every day, all out here looking for different things. We're all out here doing the same hard work. It's a really bonding experience."