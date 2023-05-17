Garden club creates container gardens at Concordia

Members of the Bella Vista Garden Club worked to create container gardens for residents at Concordia Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 10.

Residents paid a small fee for the plants and soil and a pot if they did not have one, and the garden club did the rest.

Garden club members Louise Wilson and Deidre Cheney worked to fill three container gardens for resident Molly Hardy, placing soil and fertilizer in the pots, adding water and finally placing a variety of colorful plants and flowers inside.

Hardy said she has lived at Concordia three years. She moved here from Montana.

"I've always had flowers here. When I lived in Montana I had big flower gardens. You can lose them awfully fast because it gets cold," she said.

Hardy said among the flowers she planted in Montana were geraniums, tulips and daffodils. She said many of the varieties found here, such as day lilies, would not survive there because it was too cold. She tried to plant some of the flower varieties from Montana when she moved here and they could not survive the heat, she said.

"I miss Montana because I was there five years, six years. I miss my friends. I love it (here). I feel I was very fortunate in finding this place and moving here. They take very good care of us," she said.

Jeanne and Harry Reif recently moved into an apartment at Concordia after living in Bella Vista for 30 years, and they were also having container gardens filled. They moved here from Wisconsin.

They visited Bella Vista in 1987 and decided to move here in 1993 when Harry was offered early retirement. At their former home in Bella Vista, Harry had a vegetable garden, and Jeanne had flowers. She had roses, which are beautiful at this time, she said. She had daffodils, day lilies, tulips and marigolds. They also had a crape myrtle, a pink dogwood and a red maple.

"I think that's a really nice idea and it beautifies the whole area," Jeanne said of the container gardens.

Pat Meyer, president of the Bella Vista Garden Club, said, "This is our first time to do this. It may become a yearly event for the residents. We love doing this for the residents. It's part of gardening, and if it brings some color and light into the residents' lives, it's worth it."

Garden Club member Dory Hammeke said, "We want to let people know it brings us great joy to bring flowers into the lives of the residents and share that beauty. It was fun to work with some of the residents on the containers. It's an important outreach. We have a number of outreach opportunities with the Bella Vista community, but we really enjoy this with the residents."